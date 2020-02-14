Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) skill test on its official website. Candidates eligible for the DSSSB LDC skill test can download the admit card from the official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

The DSSSB LDC skill test will be conducted on 16th February, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the DSSSB LDC skill test admit card.

How to download the DSSSB LDC skill test 2020 admit card: