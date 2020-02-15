Board of Technical Education (BTE) Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for various odd semester results. The odd semesters include Semester One, Semester Three, Semester Five, and Semester Seven results at the official website, bteupexam.in.

The various semester examination was conducted in the month of December 2019 and more than 2 lakh candidates participated.

Here is the direct link to check the BTE UP Odd semester result.

The Times of India informs that the result was declared for students who participated in the odd semester examinations in the month of November and December 2019 will be able to check their results.

How to check BTE UP 2019 semester results: