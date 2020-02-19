India Post has released Gram Dak Seva or GDS position vacancies for the West Bengal circle on February 18th, 2020. The application process is being conducted for 2,021 vacancies and candidates can apply for the position at the official website, appost.in.

The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years with relaxation for the reserved candidates in the upper age limit. The candidates must have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English with knowledge of Bengali, Nepali (Darjeeling and Gorkha region), Hindi/English (Andaman and Nicobar), Nepali and English (Sikkim)

The application process for the 2020 India Post West Bengal circle has already begun and the last day to apply for the same is March 18th, 2020.

Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2020 recruitment: