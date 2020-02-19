Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the written exam that will be conducted on March 8th for the 2019 Bihar Police Constable recruitment. The admit card can be accessed and downloaded from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will conduct the written exam for the recruitment on March 8th, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted January 20th; however, it was postponed and new dates were announced last week on the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the CSBC Constable written exam admit card.

A total number of 11,880 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive and the CSBC 2019 Constable recruitment process was conducted from October 4th to November 4th, 2019.

The exam was supposed to be conducted on January 13th and January 20th. The January 13th exam was conducted without any hassles but the January 20th exam was postponed and now will be conducted on March 8th.

The first stage of selection process will be a MCQ written exam for a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions. The exam syllabus will be based on Bihar Intermediate syllabus. The candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the PET/PMT round, details of which is in the notification, after which merit list will be declared.

How to download CSBC Constable recruitment admit card: