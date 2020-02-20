Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on February 19th, 2020. The candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official UPSC’s website, upsc.gov.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to be part of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held on 27th & 28th June, 2020.

Here is the UPSC 2020 Geo-Scientists Preliminary exam result:

The Geo-Scientists examination is conducted to fill 99 vacancies of which 79 are for Geologist, Group A, 5 are for Geophysicist, Group A, and 15 for Chemist, Group. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies at Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Apart from that, there are vacancies for 3 Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) for Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

The preliminary exam was conducted on February 19th, 2020. The marks and cut‐off marks of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s after the entire process of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020 is over.