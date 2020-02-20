Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the application process for the 2020 BCECE entrance examination today, February 20th, 2020. The official notification for the same is already available on the official website and the link to apply for the same will get activated today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The BCECE examination is set to be conducted on April 12th and April 13th, 2020 and the application process will go on until March 18th, 2020. The candidates who have submitted the applications will have until March 19th to pay the application fees offline and until March 20th if application fees is paid through online mode.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to various institutions in the state of Bihar for undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Paramedical, and Agriculture. The candidates must have completed the 12th class with either Physics-Chemistry-Maths or Physics-Chemistry-Biology as elective subjects to be eligible to appear for the examination.

Here is the direct link to access the BCECE 2020 notification.

Interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification carefully for details regarding application process, counselling process, eligibility, qualifications, exam pattern, exam syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.