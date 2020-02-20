Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of releasing the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 Tier I examination admit card today, February 20th, The admit card for the Central region (Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) has been released and can be downloaded from the official regional SSC website, link for which is available at the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the CGL 2019 Tier I examination from March 2nd to March 11th. SSC generally releases admit card around 15 days before the exam and thus it is expected to be released soon.

Here is the direct link to download the SSC CGL 2019 admit card for the Central region.

Apart from the downloading the admit card, candidates can also check their application status for the CGL 2019 examination at the SSC regional websites by feeding their personal log-in details.

Candidates can access the admit card for the CGL 2019 Tier I exam in the regional website once they are released, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The CGL exam will be held to fill vacancies in 34 positions. The total number of vacancies will be informed at a later date. The eligibility age range can be anywhere from 18 to 32 years old depending on the position, details of which can be accessed in the notification with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved candidates.

The Tier I and Tier II examinations are computer-based examination and the Tier III exam is a paper-pen exam. Tier IV exam is for Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.