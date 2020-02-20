IT Joint Admission Test for M.Sc (JAM) 20202 answer keys have been released on Thursday, February 20th. All the candidates who had appeared for the IIT JAM 2020 examination can check the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in, to check for answer keys.

The link to contest the answers against the answers in the keys will be activated tomorrow, February 21st, 2020, and will close on February 24th, 2020. Candidates can click on this link or click on the link against ‘Candidate’s Responses’ and feed in the log-in details to submit the response. The last day to submit the response against the answer keys is 12.00 noon of February 21st, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access IIT JAM 2020 question paper and answer keys.

How to check IIT JAM 2020 answer keys:

Visit the IIT JAM 2020 website. Click on link against ‘Question Paper and Answer Key’. Click on the relevant subject link to access the question paper or answer keys.



IIT JAM examination is being conducted since 2004 for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc. The 2020 JAM is being organised by IIT Kanpur and the exam was conducted on February 9th. The IIT JAM 2020 result is expected to be released on March 20th.