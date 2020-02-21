Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application process for the CTET 2020 examination on Monday, February 24th, 2020. The official notification was released on January 23rd and the application process started on January 24th on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2020 examination on July 5th, 2020 and the last day to do the offline payment is until February 27th, 2020. Candidates who opt to pay the application fees online will have to do so on or before February 24th, 2020.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

Here is the direct link to apply for the CTET July 2020 examination.

CTET 2020 Important Dates Activity Date CTET 2020 Application Start January 24th, 2020 CTET 2020 Application Ends February 24th, 2020 CTET 2020 Last Day for Fee Submission February 27th, 2020 CTET 2020 Application Correction Window March 17th to March 24th, 2020 CTET 2020 Admit Card Third Week of June CTET 2020 Examination July 5th, 2020Paper I 9.30 to 12.00 noon Paper II 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm CTET 2020 Result Within 06 (Six) weeks from the date of conduct of the Examination.

Here is the CTET July 2020 official notification.

How to apply for CTET 2020 examination: