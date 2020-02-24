Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the written examination for the 2019 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment on February 21st, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Social Studies TGT recruitment exam can check the result at NVS official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The result notification says, “On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for interview for the post of TGTs(Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Social Studies) in the ratio of 1:3 of the reassessed vacancies as notified vide notice dated 22.01.2020.”

The notification added, “Schedule of interview will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course. However, the interviews are tentatively scheduled to start from 16.03.2020.”

How to check NVS TGT 2019 recruitment result:

Visit the NVS official website. Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the result link for the TGT exam. The PDF document with details of the result will get downloaded

The notification for the recruitment drive was released in July 2019 and the examination for the recruitment was conducted on September 18th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the Interview round.