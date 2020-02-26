Indian Bank has released the Specialist Officer (SO) 2020 admit card for the preliminary examination on February 25th, 2020. The candidates who had applied to participate in the recruitment drive can download the call letter or admit card from the official website, indianbank.in.

Indian Bank will conduct the preliminary examination for the SO recruitment examination on March 8th, 2020. The application process for the recruitment started on January 22nd and last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process is February 10th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download Indian Bank SO prelim admit card.

The recruitment is being done for 138 vacancies for 8 positions of which 85 positions are for Assistant Manager Credit and 15 positions for Manager Credit and Manager Security, 10 for Manager Forex, 5 each for Manager Deal and Manager Risk Management, 2 for Manager Legal, and 1 for Senior Manager Risk Management.

The selection process for Manager Security will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by interview. For other posts,the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview.

Steps to download Indian Bank SO prelim admit card: