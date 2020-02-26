Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisionally selected candidates for various positions for the 2019 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VIII on February 26th. Candidates who had appeared for the final stage of the recruitment drive can check the list at the official website, ibps.in.

The online application process was advertised for 7,401 vacancies which began on June 18th at the IBPS website - ibps.in. The recruitment was for the posts of Officers - Scale I, II, III and Office Assistants (Multipurpose). A total number of 45 banks are participating in the recruitment process via the 2019 IBPS RRB VIII

Here are the direct links to check the list of finally selected candidates:

Office Assistant Multipurpose and Officer Scale I candidates selection is based on results from the preliminary and the main exam. Officer Scale I also has an interview round. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of August. As for the Officer Scale II and III are special cadre positions, recruitment for them is done through only single level of examination followed by an interview round.

How to check IBPS RRB VIII provisional selection list: