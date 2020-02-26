Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the result for the entrance test ATMA December 2020. Candidates who have appeared for this years’ test for February session can now check for their results at ATMA website - atmaaims.com.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses. The Deexam this year was conducted on February 9th, 2020.

Ankit Udit Thakker topped the merit list followed by Pranesh Naresh Bhuvnani and Shubham Prakash Deora.

ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved.

How to access ATMA AIMS February 2020 result