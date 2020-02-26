Rajasthan Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has declared the result for RSCIT entrance exam conducted in January 2020. Candidates who appeared for the RSCIT exam can now visit the official website of VMOU - vmou.ac.in and check their results using either the exam roll number or date of birth details.

The university had also previously released the provisional answer key for RSCIT 2020 exam and candidates were provided with an opportunity to raise objections, if any, till July 4th. The objections were expected to be raised through email only. The exam was conducted on January 19th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to view RSCIT January 2020 results

Once on the result page, candidates will first have to choose their respective district in which they appeared for the RSCIT exam. Following this, the result can be viewed using the roll number or DOB details. VMOU Kota conducts the RS CIT Exam in collaboration with Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. The exam is conducted across different districts of the state.

The Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information (RS-CIT) is a basic computer course. It offers to teach office automation system with the help of Microsoft office skills. The RSCIT course has been recognized by Dept. of Information Technology and Communication (DoIT&C), Govt. of Rajasthan to propagate IT Literacy among the people of Rajasthan.