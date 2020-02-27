Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Security Guard position on February 25th, 2020. The vacancy drive has already begun and application can be processed at the official website, mahasecurity.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,000 vacancies of Male Security Guard position. The application for taking part in the recruitment drive should be submitted on or before March 10th, 2020.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 28 years old with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have completed 12th class to be eligible to apply. Apart from that, they should meet a certain physical standards, details of which can be accessed on the notification.

Here is the direct link to access the MSSC Security Guard notification.

The recruitment process will be done based on the 12th marks and physical efficiency test. Equal weightage will be given to each of the aspect. Detailed weightage for each activity that the candidate must clear is also available on the notification.

Here is the direct link to apply for the MSSC Security Guard position.

Candidates are requested to go through the official notification carefully and make sure they understand the qualification, eligibility, and selection criteria before proceeding with the application process.