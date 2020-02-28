Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks for all the candidates for Paper-I of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 on February 27th, 2020. Candidates can check the marks for the Paper I exam at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Apart from the marks, the SSC also released the final answer keys for the exam. The result for the Paper I examination for the SI/ASi examination on February 14th, 2020. Here is the direct link to check the final answer keys.

The marks notification stated, “Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard.The facility will be available from 27.02.2020 to 28.03.2020.”

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.