Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the 2020 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers today, February 28th. The application process for the recruitment drive has begun at the official MPSC’s application website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. The official notification can be accessed at mpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive for the Group B Services is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for General Administrative Department, 89 for Finance Department, and 650 for Home Department. Detailed vacancy breakdown can be accessed on the official notification.

The candidates must have received a Graduate degree. Knowledge of Marathi is essential to be eligible for applying for the recruitment drive. The eligibility age range is different for different department, details of which can be accessed on the notification.

Here is the direct link to access the MPSC Group B Subordinate Services official notification.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020 after which the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully before proceeding with the application process. For candidates who have not registered at the official website must register first before applying.