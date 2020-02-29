Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will close the registration and application process for the 2020 MHT CET examination today, February 29th, 2020. The MHT CET conducts the for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharmacy and Agriculture courses in more than 300 institutes across the state.

Candidates who are interested in applying to appear for the examination can do so at MAHACET’s official website, mahacet.org. The MHT-CET application is also being conducted at the mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The 2020 MHT-CET examination is set to be conducted in the month of April, spread over 4 days, i.e. April 13th, April 17th, April 20th, and April 23rd. Candidates can still apply until March 7th but with an additional fee of Rs. 500.

The candidates must have cleared the 12th class exam with either Physics-Chemistry,-Maths or Physics-Chemistry-Biology subjects to be eligible to appear for the exam. The admit card for the exam will be issued on April 5th, 2020.

The exam will be an MCQ examination with Physics and Chemistry, and an optional subject of either Biology or Maths. All questions will carry 1 mark except Maths which will carry 2 marks for each question. There will no negative marking.

How to apply for MHT-CET 2020 exam:

1. Visit the MHT-CET 2020 official website.

2. Click on ‘Registration’ button for new candidates.

3. Fulfill the registration process to generate the log-in credentials.

4. Log-in with the credentials and fulfill the application process and submit the application.

5. Take a print out of the application for future reference.