Friday, March 6

Hindi

Baaghi 3

Synopsis: “Ronnie and Vikram are brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram falls in any trouble. Their journey begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work. On this trip, Vikram gets kidnapped by people who are not to be messed with but as Ronnie witnesses his brother getting beaten and kidnapped, he knows that he will do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in the way of Vikram’s safety.”

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande.

Kaamyaab

Synopsis: “Kaamyaab is the story of Sudheer, a character actor and his journey from being an ‘Extra’ actor in the typical Hindi films of the 80s and 90s to finding something ‘Extraordinary’ that’s hidden within him.”

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal.

English

Onward

Synopsis: “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Marathi

Maan Fakiraa

Synopsis: “Mann Fakiraa revolves around a man who gets into an arranged marriage but realises he is still in love with another woman from his past. His wife reveals she too has an old flame she has feelings for. The four youngsters unravel the mystery of human relationships and love in this romantic drama.”

Cast: Suvrat Joshi, Anjali Patil, Sayali Sanjeev, Ankit Mohan.

Telugu

Anukunnadi Okati Ayindi Okkati

Synopsis: “Four metropolitan girls, a journalist, a fashion designer working for movies, a software engineer and a homemaker are very close to each other from childhood. The bold and expressive girls decide to go to Goa for the wedding of their friend. What happens when they get trapped in the murder of a stripper?”

Cast: Dhanya Balakrishna, Siddhi Idnani, Tridha Choudhury.

Palasa 1978

Synopsis: “A realistic crime drama set in a small town in Srikakulam district, North Andhra region. Based on true characters the story is written with fiction and a social issue burning from decades.”

Cast: Rakshit, Raghu Kunche, Nakshatra, Vijay Rama Raju, Thiru, Laxman Meesala, Jana, Shruthi, Praveen, Mirchi Madhavi, Anupama, Tanmayi Bolt, Shein, Raja Rao.

Tamil

College Kumar

Synopsis: “A father struggles to keep up with his son’s life, sacrificing his own. What happens next? Will he realise the sacrifices his father made for him? Will he fulfill his father’s dream or will he become a good-for-nothing failure in life?”

Cast: Rahulvijay, Priyavadlamani, Prabhu, Madhubala, Hari Santhosh.

Pon Manickavel

Synopsis: “An honest and fearless IPS officer who puts public welfare above everything else, must crack a murder case and find the culprit before more lives are lost.”

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Nivetha Pethuraj, Suresh Chandra Menon, J. Mahendran

Velvet Nagaram

Synopsis: “It is an action thriller based on various true incidents.”

Cast: Ramesh Thilak, Arjai, Santhosh Krishna, Malavika Sundar.

Kannada

My Name is Raja

Synopsis: “Raaj and Jessie, a newly married happy couple settled in a private luxury house, encounter unnatural and unbelievable situations followed by a series of emotional, physical and mental troubles.”

Cast: Raaj Suriyan, Aakarshika, Nasreen, Ayusree.

Maduve Madri Sari Hogtane

Synopsis: “This is the story of a lazy, uneducated and mischievous man who treats life like a joke. Comedy ensues when he decides to get married and starts looking for a wife.”

Cast: Ramesh Bhat, Aruna Balaraj, Chitkala Biradar, Shiva Chandra Kumar.

Malayalam

2 States

Synopsis: “A son, his father and his grandfather lead a happy life in a village in Kerala. One day, a girl from Tamil Nadu comes to their village. Their world turns upside down when she and the son fall in love with each other and decide to elope.”

Cast: Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan,​​​​​ Shammi Thilakan, ​​​Manu Pillai, ​​​​​​Saranya R Nair.

Kappela

Synopsis: “Set in the village areas of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur, Kappela revolves around an ordinary, innocent girl who comes to Kozhikode city from a high range area called Poovarmala.’’

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Tanvi Ram.

Bengali

Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

Synopsis: “Shabari is a lecturer and a performing artist, who gets married into an orthodox household. While getting accustomed to her new home, she realises that she has to keep one side of her a complete secret.”

Cast: Ritabhari Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Soma Banerjee, Manasi Sinha.

Punjabi

Jora: The Second Chapter

Synopsis: “A sequel to Jora 10 Numbaria, the film revolves around the complex web that connects Punjab`s local gangsters, policemen and political leaders.”

Cast: Dharmendra, Deep Sidhu, Singga, Japji Khaira, Mahie Gill.

Movie release information is subject to change.