Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 Information Brochure has been released and is available for interested candidates to check at the official website. The English brochure is available and the Hindi brochure will be coming out soon and can be accessed at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 is being conducted for admissions to various Indian Institute of Technology colleges. The JEE and the subsequent admission process to the IITs shall be governed by the rules contained in this document, read in conjunction with the Business Rules of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority.

IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.

The application process for the JEE Advanced will be conducted from May 1st and will end on May 6th, 2020. The last day to pay the fees for the registered candidates will be May 7th, 2020. The JEE Advanced examination will be conducted on May 17th in two sessions.

The candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2020 examination and must be among the top 250,000 merit list. The JEE Main 2020 were first held in January and then will be held in April 2020. The merit list holder details is further divided category wise, details of which can be accessed on the official brochure.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for full details on the examination and breakdown of the top 250,000 candidates. The official notification in English can be accessed in this direct link. For Hindi version, candidates can keep checking the official website where it is expected to be released in the next few days.