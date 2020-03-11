Friday, March 13

Hindi

Angrezi Medium

Synopsis: “A heartwarming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. A tale of unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the ‘foreign’ dream. Angrezi Medium makes us realize that sometimes people may travel very far in search of answers that were always within them.”

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia.

English

Bloodshot

Synopsis: “Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza González.

Marathi

Vijeta

Synopsis: “When Maharashtra performs poorly at the National Games in Kerala, Soumitra, a mind coach, is appointed for the job. He uses incidents from the athletes` pasts to inspire them and make them winners in the battlefields of their minds. For it is here that most battles are first won. At the same time, Soumitra must prevent the demons of his own past from destroying him.”

Cast: Subodh Bhave, Sushant Shelar, Pooja Sawant, Pritam Kagne, Manasi Kulkarni.

Gaav Pude Aahe

Synopsis: “A mysterious young man comes to a small village claiming to be a writer. As he becomes a close-knit part of the village, he begins to realise how different it is. After observing the presence of evil in the village, he devises a plan to change it himself. But will he be able to do so, and still preserve the essence of its people?”

Cast: Swapnil Joshi, Pooja Jaiswal, Harshad Shinde, Shruti Pawar, Vije Bhatia.

AB aani CD

Synposis: “Two playschool friends Bachchan and Gokhale meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party.”

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave.

Telugu

Shivan

Synopsis: “Shivan revolves around a couple who are very much in love but one day the woman is found dead and the man is found guilty and imprisoned. But once he is in jail he recollects certain memories that change everything.”

Cast: Sai Teja Kalvakota, Taruni Singh.

Kannada

Ambani Putra

Synopsis: “Focusing on the immaturity and fickle mindedness of the younger generation, Ambani Putra shows how youngsters often do not consider the effort their parents put in raising them. The film depicts how children are swayed by modern technology and friends into bad activities.”

Cast: Supreem, Asha Bandary, Kavya, Preetham.

Tamil

Walter

Synopsis: “An honest cop, who listens religiously to his gut feelings, investigates a crime involving the death of hundreds of children. He must rise up to the occasion and the task as speculations arise as to what could be the possible cause of so many deaths.”

Cast: Sibiraj, Samuthirakani, Shirin Kanchawala.

Malayalam

Kilometers and Kilometers

Synopsis: “Josemon, a young man from a remote village in Kerala, meets Cathy, an American traveller. Depicting their widely different views on life, their journey becomes a portrait of life and love.”

Cast: Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis.

Bengali

Parcel

Synopsis: “Nandini and Souvik are a happily married couple with a teenage daughter. Until one day Nandini starts receiving parcels containing photographs of herself, both old and new. This creates tension in her family, as she begins to explore her past wrongdoings in order to find out who the sender is.”

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee.

Punjabi

Chal Mera Putt 2

Synposis: “Chal Mera Putt 2 carries forward the same unique essence of everlasting friendship and love between illegal immigrants struggling for their PR in UK, as seen in superhit Chal Mera Putt. Its a tale of the challenges they face and how they overcome it. They come across a few like-minded characters adding more fun to their journey showing us that when it comes to the struggle of life, no border can divide human hearts and the love inside.”

Cast: Amrinder Gill, Garry Sandhu, Simi Chahal, Hardeep Gill.

Ikko-Mikke

Synopsis: “A young, egoistic couple are taught a valuable lesson when their souls get accidentally swapped and they find out what it`s like to walk in the other person`s shoes.”

Cast: Satinder Sartaaj, Aditi Sharma, Sardar Sohi, Mahabir Bhullar.

