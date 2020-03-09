Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) will be declaring the result for the 2020 Board examination in the months of March and April for both the classes, according to reports. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced that the result for the 12th Class (Intermediate) exam will be released in March itself, whereas the matriculation (10th Class) result will come out in April.

More than 12 lakh students participated in this year’s board examination for 12th class from the state, whereas 10th class saw around 15 lakh candidates appearing for the exam at more than 1300 centres.

Bihar board conducted the examination in the month of February. The 12th class was conducted from February 3rd to February 13th and the 12th class from February 17th to February 24th, 2020.

The Chairman said more than 75% answer sheets for the class 12th have been evaluated which started from February 26th. The evaluation for the class 10th papers started on March 5th. He also said, the board aims to finish the evaluation process in time so that students can start with their admission process for future studies.

The 2019 board examination result was declared on March 30th The pass percentage was 79.76 per cent. In the Science stream 81.20 percent passed while in the Commerce 93.2 percent students cleared the exam. Similarly, in the Arts stream, 76.5 percent students cleared it.

For 10th class, the result in 2019 came out on April 6th, 2019. The overall pass percentage had reached a record high of 80.73 percent in 2019. Around 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students cleared the examination which includes a total of 6,83,990 boys and 6,36,046 girls students.