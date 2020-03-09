Karnataka School Education Department has released the 2019 KARTET admissions certificate or admit card on March 8th, 2020. The admit card can be downloaded by all the candidates who had applied for the KARTET 2019 exam at the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th, 2020. The candidates should go through the instructions released along with the release of the admit card in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the KARTET 2019 admissions certificate.

KARTET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to serve as teachers at schools affiliated with the state board. Paper I is for candidates to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for teaching from Class VI to VIII.

How to download the KARTET 2019 admit card: