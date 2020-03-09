Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer keys for the preliminary exam for the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) Examination today, March 9th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys in the format prescribed along with the answer keys which needs to be submitted in person or via post on or before March 14th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download HPPSC Forest Service answer keys.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary exam for the Himachal Pradesh Forest Service (ACF) Examination on March 8th, 2020. The answer keys for all the booklet series have been released for candidates to check.

How to check HPPPSC Forest Service answer keys: