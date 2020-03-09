Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new board exam dates for the centres affected by the violence in Northeast Delhi. The exams now will be conducted in the month of March and April, details of which have been released by The Times of India.

The Class 12th examination will be conducted from March 31st to April 14th, 2020, whereas the 10th class examination will be conducted from March 21st to March 30th, 2020.

Students from the regular category residing in the affected areas are requested to contact their schools on or before March 14th for further details regarding the examination. The schools furthermore have been directed to provide the details before March 16th to all the students. Private students from the affect areas are requested to contact the regional office before March 14th.

Here is the link to access the timetable available at the Times of India website.

Northeast Delhi had experienced violence in the month of February with clashes and riot like situation in many neighbourhoods. The violence began as an attempt to evict anti-CAA protesters on Sunday and continued to escalate leading to deaths of more than 30 people including a police constable.

More than 80 centres fall in the region which were scheduled to conduct examinations for the 10th and 12th classes in the next two days. CBSE had said that students who have missed exams in Delhi should not worry as board will soon release new dates for the examination.