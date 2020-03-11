Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the result for the “Young Scientist Programme” “YUva VIgyani KAryakram” (YUVIKA) 2020 programme today, March 11th. The second edition of YUVIKA is a special programme for School Children selection list can be accessed at the official website, isro.gov.in.

YUVIKA is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

Here is the direct link to access the ISRO YUVIKA 2020 result.

The application process was conducted from February 3rd to February 24th, 2020. The list of the provisionally selected candidates was expected to be released on March 2nd but was released a little late. The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before 23 March, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on 30 March, 2020.

The programme will be of two weeks’ duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

Three students each from each State/ Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus. Five additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

How to access the ISRO YUVIKA 2020 result:

Visit the ISRO official website. Click on the ‘YUVIKA’ selection list on the home page. Click on the link to access the result PDF. The PDF will contain the names of all the candidates who have been selected.

The students who had finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) are eligible for the programme. Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme. The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.