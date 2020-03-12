Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE) has released the hall tickets for the 10th class or SSC March 2020 board examination. The students who have registered to appear for the 10th class board exam from the state can download the hall ticket from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The board will conduct the examination in the month of March and April. The exams will begin on March 19th and will go on until April 6th, 2020. The entire timetable for the exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the Telangana SSC 2020 hall tickets.

Separate links for hall tickets have been activated for students who have opted to appear as a Regular candidates or as a private candidate or OSSC or for Vocational courses.

How to download Telangana SSC hall ticket: