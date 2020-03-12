Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the LSS and USS 2020 scholarship examination result today, March 12th, 2020, according to several reports.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The scholarship exam is conducted for the class 4th and 7th students and the exam was conducted in February 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the Kerala LSS/USS result.

How to check the Kerala LSS/USS result