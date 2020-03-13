West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will begin the application process for the Staff Nurse from today, March 13. The notification for the Staff Nurse recruitment was issued on March 2nd. The application can be processed from March 13th at the official website, wbhrb.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total number of 9,333 vacancies which includes GNM, Basic B.Sc Nursing, and Post Basic B.Sc Nursing positions. The detailed breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed at the official notification.

The application process will start at the official website will began from today and the last day to apply for the same on or before March 23rd, 2020.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 39 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must possess General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

Here is the direct link to access the WBHRB Staff Nurse 2020 recruitment notification.

The selection process will involve weightage to marks obtained at the Nursing Course and Work experience and an Interview round after which a merit list will be prepared based on which final selection will be done.

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on vacancy breakdown, application and selection process, eligibility, qualification, reservation policy among others before proceeding with the application process.