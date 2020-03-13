Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2020 on its official website on March 13th, 2020. The candidates can download the UCEED 2020 result from the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay had conducted the undergraduate exam for B.Design courses at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur on January 18, 2020. The registration process was conducted for October 9th to November 9th, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the UCEED 2020 admit card.

