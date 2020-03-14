Chhattisgarh Vyapam has postponed the 2020 CGTET examination until further notice. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 22nd and the admit card was expected to be released yesterday, March 13th. The new dates will be announced in the near future at the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CGTET 2020 examination was postponed as part of state government’s effort to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. The state government has shut down all the educational institutions until March 31st. The new dates for the CGTET will be announced soon.

Here is the direct link to access the notice informing about CGTET 2020 exam postponement.

CG Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2020 exam will be conducted to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at the schools certified under CG education board. The Paper I will be conducted to certify for candidates to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for classes from Class VI to Class VII. The application process began on February 17th and the last day to apply was March 1st, 2020.