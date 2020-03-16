Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 85 vacancies for multiple positions for various departments on March 16, 2020.

The vacancies are mostly for Engineer positions with a few other positions for Chemistry gradautes, Assistant Veterinary Officer, Assistant Director (Official Language), Assistant Employment Officer, Deputy Director (Examination Reforms and Plg/Stat) in various central government departments and ministries.

The candidates can access the details of the vacancies and apply for the same at official UPSC websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The vacancies are displayed under UPSC Advertisement 05/2020.

The details of vacancies are as follows:

One vacancy for the post of Chief Design Engineer, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Two vacancies for the post of Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Armament (Instruments)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Five vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Small Arms], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Five vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Chemistry)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance,Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Thirty vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Stores (Gentex)], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

Twelve vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) [Vehicle], Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

One vacancy for the post of Assistant Veterinary Officer, National Zoological Park, New Delhi, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Thirteen vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Official Language), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment

One vacancy for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), Union Public Service Commission

Nine vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, Government of NCT of Delhi

Two vacancies for the post of Deputy Director (Plg./Stat.), Department of Planning, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

The detailed eligibility and qualification for each position are different and candidates are advised to check the official notification which can be accessed at the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it. Some of the positions are suitable for differently-abled people details of which are also available in the notification.

Candidates can go through the notification and if they think they are qualified to apply, they can go ahead and apply for the same at the UPSC’s application website. The last day to fill the application form is August 29th, 2019. The last day to print the submitted application form is April 2nd, 2020.