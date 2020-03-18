Maharashtra CET Cell has postponed the exam date for the Maharashtra MCA 2020 entrance examination. In a notice released on the website, the CET Cell stated that the exam will be now on April 30th, 2020. Candidates who have applied to appear to for the MCA Entrance can check the notice at the official website, mahacet.org.

MAHACET was scheduled to conduct the MCA 2020 entrance exam on March 28th, 2020. The notice said, “MAH-MCA-CET 2020 will be rescheduled on 30th April 2020, detailed Circular will be displayed shortly.”



The exam is conducted for admission to First Year of Post Graduate Degree course in Computer Application 2020 - 2021. The exam reason for the postponement has not been mentioned but as part of an effort to stop the spread of the Corona Virus outbreak, a lot of exams have been cancelled or postponed.



The hall ticket for the MCA entrance exam was released on March 16th. The CET Cell has not clarified yet if the hall tickets released is valid for the April 30th exam or if new hall tickets will be released.



The Online CET would be comprised of four sections viz Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/ Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal ability and Computer Concepts of total 200 marks. with composite time of 90 minutes duration.