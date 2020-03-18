Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the skill test result for the 2018 Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment drive today, March 18, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the skill test can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 1158 candidates have cleared the skill test for the Grade C stenographer category, whereas for Grade D 2,786 candidates have cleared the round. A total number of 4321 candidates (2980 English + 1341 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Skill Test and 5343 candidates (3647 English + 1696 Hindi) appeared in Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Skill Test.

Here are the direct links to check the 2018 SSC Stenographer Skill Test result:

All these candidates who have cleared the skill test will have to now appear for the document verification round. The result write up available on this link states, “The schedule of Document Verification in respect of Regions (other than CR, ER and NER, wherein the document verification has already been completed) will be uploaded on the websites of the concerned Regional offices of the Commission shortly.“