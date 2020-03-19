Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed all 10th and 12th ongoing board examinations. In a notice released on March 18th, the board said that all exams scheduled between March 19 to March 31 shall be rescheduled and will be conducted after March 31st.

The notification said that the decision was a precautionary measure in nature and in compliance of the instructions received from Secretary, Department of Higher Education/School Education and Literacy, Government of India. Many boards and universities have rescheduled or postponed their exams in view of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The exams which were rescheduled for the Northeast Delhi will also be further rescheduled, clarifies the notification. The new dates will be communicated to all its stakeholders by March 31st after reassessment of the situation.

Apart from the examination process, the evaluation process has also been suspended until March 31st. The notification said that the Centre Nodal Supervisors must ensure that no evaluation work is undertaken before April 1st, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the CBSE notification for the postponement.

The board had started conducting the board examination this year from February 15th for class 12th and the exam was supposed to end on March 30th. For Class 10th, the exam started on February 15th and was supposed to end on March 20th with no exam scheduled on March 19th.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official CBSE website for further updates regarding the rescheduled dates.