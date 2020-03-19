Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the SSC or 10th class hall tickets for various schools to download. All the school authorities can log-in to the website to download the hall tickets for their students at the official website, bseap.org.

BSEAP will conduct the examination from March 31st to April 17th, 2020. The exams will be conducted from 9.30 am and will end depending on the exam duration. The full timetable can be accessed in this link. Students are advised to contact their schools to collect the hall tickets.

Here is the direct link to download BSEAP SSC 2020 hall tickets.

All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. It is not clear if the outbreak of Corona virus will affect the schedule; however, the timetable states, “SSC Public Examinations, March, 2020will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date / dates mentioned above.”

In 2019, the BSEAP had declared the result for the SSC exam on May 14th, 2019. The overall pass percentage for 2019 was 94.88 percent which was a marginal improvement compared to 2018. The pass percentage for girls stood at 95.09 percent in the SSC exam, and the pass percentage among boys was 94.68 percent.