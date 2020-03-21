Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for the 2019 Primary School Teacher recruitment examination today, March 21, 2020, according to several reports. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The reports add that more than 59 thousand candidates had appeared for the exam and 1356 candidates have cleared the exam. The successful candidates will now have to upload the documents and certificates for verification purpose.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under the advertisement 15/2019 for PRT teachers. Apart from the result, the category-wise cut-off marks have also been uploaded for candidates to check.

The link to upload the documents for verification purposes will be activated on April 3rd and one can upload the documents until April 17th.