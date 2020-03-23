Karnataka state has also now put on hold the 2020 examinations for both the SSLC and 2nd PUC classes amidst the effort to control the COVID-19 outbreak. The new dates for the examinations will be announced in the month of April.

The decision was taken after the education minister S Suresh Kumar conducted a meeting with the state’s chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, informs Times of India. The minister said that extreme situations require hard decisions, and added that the new timetable will be released soon.

The SSLC exam in the state was scheduled to begin from March 27th whereas for the PUC examination was underway and only paper was left. The exams now will be conducted after the lock down situation is relaxed.

At least 80 Indian districts that have confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths went into lockdown on Monday. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed seven people and infected nearly 400 people in India.

Multiple state education boards and CBSE and CISCE boards have postponed their board exams and evaluation schedule. Students have been advised to treat this time to revise for the exam and not to treat this as holiday.