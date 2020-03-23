Adding to the list of education boards that have postponed their 2020 board exams, now Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh boards have postponed all the theoretical and practical examinations until further notice.

The exams now will be conducted in the month of April and new timetable will be released soon.

The postponement is part of government’s effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. Himachal government has issued a notification state that teaching staff are also supposed to attend their respective educational institutions until at least March 31st.

Uttarakhand School Education Department said that all high school and intermediate examination will be postponed until further notice.

At least 80 Indian districts that have confirmed coronavirus cases or deaths went into lockdown on Monday. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed seven people and infected nearly 400 people in India.

Multiple state education boards and CBSE and CISCE boards have postponed their board exams and evaluation schedule. Students have been advised to treat this time to revise for the exam and not to treat this as holiday.