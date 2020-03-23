Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) (CDSE) 2020 written examination result today, March 23rd, 2020. The candidates who had participated in the written exam can check the result at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam have qualified to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 150thCourse commencing in January, 2021(ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2021(iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (209F(P)) commencing in January, 2021(iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 113thSSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2021 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2021.

Here are the direct links to check the UPSC CDSE 2020 result:

A total number of 7,081 candidates have cleared the exam and have qualified for the interview round. The written exam for the CDSE was conducted on February 2nd, 2020.

CDSE is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Through CDS, this year, admission will be granted to 418 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 113th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-27th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.