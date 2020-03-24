Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) released a notification on March 23rd detailing the new dates for the 2020 State Service and Grade II Non-Gazetted Services examination. The new dates can be accessed at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The 2020 Maharashtra State Service will now be conducted on April 26th, 2020 instead of April 5th, 2020. Meanwhile, the Grade II Services Non-Gazetted examination will be conducted on May 10th, 2020 instead of May 3rd, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the new schedule for MPSC new exams.

The Coronavirus pandemic has put around 80 districtions in lockdown and multiple examinations have been postponed. The Indian Council of Medical Research’s latest update pegged the number at 471. Nine people have been killed so far after two more deaths were reported from West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

India on Monday intensified its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, and announced a complete shutdown in 30 states and Union Territories, covering 548 districts.