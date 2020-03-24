Madras High Court directed the TN HSC or 12th class board exams to be conducted as per the schedule; however, the court has instructed the board to start the exam at 10.30 am instead of 10.00 am. The timings were changed so that parents and students have more time to reach the exam venue.

Most state education board and universities have postponed their board examinations to mitigate the spread of Corona virus. However, Tamil Nadu is still undertaking the exams and the exams began today, March 24th, 2020.

The Madras High Court bench said that postponement of exams at this stage would have a spiralling effect. A PIL was moved by Advocate G Rajesh seeking to ensure an adequate supply of masks and hand sanitisers, reports Times of India.

The Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy said that students who are facing difficulty in reaching the exam centre can intimate about it to the headmaster who can consult the respective authorities to make sure that the students reach the centre in time.