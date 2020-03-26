Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) released three recruitment notifications on March 24th for the position of Principal, Head Master/Mistress, and Block Primary Education Officer. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

A total number of 544 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive of which 158 positions are for Principal, 311 are for Head Master/Head Mistress, and 75 for Block Primary Education Officer.

The application process for these positions have already begun and the candidates can apply for the same on or before April 30th, 2020. The last day for depositing the application fees is May 7th, 2020.

Candidates can check the official notification for all these positions for more details on the qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy, application and selection process among others. The notification are available at the official website or in these direct links:

Keeping in mind the pandemic of Corona Virus, candidates are suggested to apply for this recruitment from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions of sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.