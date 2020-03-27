Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 examination has been postponed due to the lockdown announced by the government to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates for the examination will be announced later,

In a tweet the Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh announced the postponement of the KARTET 2019 examination. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11th.

The candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in, The application process for the KARTET 2019 was conducted from January 25th to February 25th, 2020.

KARTET 2019 examination conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with Karnataka education board. The Paper I is conducted to certify to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for Class VI to VIII.