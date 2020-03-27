Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the 2019 Computer Assistant examination. Moreover, the documents that the candidates who were successful in the Preliminary exam for the 2019 PCS exam can be submitted until April 19th, 2020.

The notification said that the postponement was required due to the lockdown imposed by the government to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. The Computer Assistant exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 5th. The new exam dates will be announced soon.

For PCS document verification, candidates were supposed to send hard copy of the document via post or in person on or before March 26th. Now they can do the same a day before the Main exam, i.e. April 19th. The way the worded makes it seem like the 2019 PCS exam has not been postponed; however, more information might be released in the future date.

Candidates are suggest to keep checking the UPPSC official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, regularly for latest updates regarding all the future exams.

In India, 16 people have died of Covid-19 so far. The number of patients rose to 694 which is a jump of 88 new cases since Wednesday, which was the highest jump in a single day so far. India entered the third day of its 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday.