As speculated earlier, NTA has postponed the NEET UG 2020 examination. In a notification released on March 27th, the scheduled date to release the admit card, the Agency informed that the exam will now be tentatively conducted in the last week of May. The exact date will be announced later after assessing the situation, adds the agency.

The notification states, “NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.”

The nation has been put on lockdown until April 15th to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus and any decision on the release of the admit card and the exact date of the exam will be taken after the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

The notification for the postponement can be accessed in this direct link.

The NEET exam is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in the country. NEET 2020 will also include admissions to AIIMS and PIGMER UG courses which till last year used to hold their own entrance exams.

NTA NEET 2020 application process was conducted from December 2nd, 2019 to January 1st, 2020. The exam is conducted in 11 languages and was scheduled to conducted on May 3rd.

As of Friday, state governments in India reported scores of new patients of Covid-19 including Kerala where the numbers had gone up by 39 to 176. However, the central government did not issue its usual evening update. The Centre had confirmed 724 patients, including 17 deaths and 66 recoveries, in the morning.