On day 3 of #ReadInstead litfest, Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Studies, talks to Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon about what a post-Covid-19 world would look like. While Saran is a former foreign secretary, Menon was India’s National Security Advisor.

Play

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.