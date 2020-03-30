Indian Navy has declared the INET Results for AA / SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches today, March 30th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 144 vacancies of INET Officers, Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruitment (AA/SSR) and the written exam was conducted in the month of February 2020. Now the result for the same has been declared.

Here is the direct link to access the log-in page for Indian Navy recruitment to access the result.

The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) details of which will be released after the result for the exam.

How to access Indian Navy AA/SSR result: