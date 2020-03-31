On day 5 of #ReadInstead online litfest, actor Soha Ali Khan reads Woody Allen’s essay ‘Count Dracula’. She is the author of ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’.

Play

The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.

The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.