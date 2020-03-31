Central Bank of India has released the result for the 2019 Specialist Officer recruitment written test on March 31st, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official bank’s website, centralbankofindia.co.in.

All the shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round. The details of the interview around will be released at the official website in the near future.

Here is the direct link to check the Central Bank of India SO 2019 written exam result.

The notification for the bank’s SO 2019 recruitment was released on October 30th, 2019 and the written exam was conducted on December 21st, 2019. The result has been declared now. The bank advises all the successful candidates to check the website regularly for interview schedule and admit card for the same.

Candidates are advised to check the result on their personal computer or their mobiles from the comfort of their home/residence. If visiting a cybercafe or using a public computer is essential, then care must be taken to sanitise one’s hands before and after the use of the computer and maintaining social distance and other COVID-19 precautions.